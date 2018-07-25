Clear

GM sold these money-losing brands. Now they're making hundreds of millions

Opel and Vauxhall were big money losers for General Motors. A year after they were cast aside, the brands are making ...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 2:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Opel and Vauxhall were big money losers for General Motors. A year after they were cast aside, the brands are making hundreds of millions for their new French owners.

Scroll for more content...

PSA Group said Tuesday that Germany's Opel and its UK sister brand Vauxhall generated an operating profit of -502 million ($587 million) in the first six months of the year.

It's a stunning turnaround for brands that GM sold for -2.2 billion ($2.6 billion) in August 2017 after years of heavy losses. Shares in PSA, which also owns Peugeot and Citro-n, rocketed up 14% in Paris after the company released its earnings.

Philippe Houchois, an auto analyst at Jefferies, said the shift was fueled by better management, cost cutting and a focus on selling more profitable models.

PSA sold nearly 572,000 Opel and Vauxhall models in the first half of 2018, down from the 609,000 that GM sold in the same period last year. But many of the cars GM sold were unprofitable, said Houchois.

The carmaker said that fixed costs had been slashed nearly 30%.

Houchois said savings had been achieved by negotiating better prices from suppliers and using more components produced by PSA. The French company also cut back on marketing and offered workers voluntary exit packages.

Related: GM will soon have a female CFO and CEO. That's rare

PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares also deserves credit for the turnaround, said Houchois.

"There's a drive [in Tavares] that we cannot underestimate," he said. "He's got some of the management style of Sergio Marchionne," the charismatic auto executive who rescued Chrysler.

GM managers, in contrast, had "neglected" Opel and "failed to grasp what was going on in Europe," according to Houchois.

With the brands on the road to recovery, PSA is now looking beyond Europe to grow GM's cast-offs.

PSA plans to export Opel cars to 20 new countries within five years. South Africa, Tunisia and Egypt are among the target markets, said Karine Douet, a spokesperson for PSA.

"This is just the beginning," she said.

Related: What's next for Fiat Chrysler?

The sale of Opel to PSA ended nearly a century of GM ownership. The US carmaker had not posted a full-year profit in its European operations since 1999.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent