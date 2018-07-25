Clear

Community rallies to help farm worker who was injured by cow

A worker at the state's largest dairy farm is recovering after one of the cows he was tending to broke his jaw....

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 2:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A worker at the state's largest dairy farm is recovering after one of the cows he was tending to broke his jaw.

The town of Ellington is now asking for the community to help aid in his recovery.

Moises Batista Cruz is a trained professional dairy worker. He was tending to a cow in the maternity area at Oakridge Farm early Thursday morning when one of the farm's 2,400 cows suddenly struck him in the head.

"It was a freak accident. He was just helping out. No one was around but the cow he said swung her head just when he wasn't looking," Cruz said.

The 23-year-old was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. He suffered a broken jaw and went into surgery. His colleagues brought him home Sunday.

"He's doing well, except he can't really talk or eat," said Seth Bahler, dairy manager.

With his entire family in Mexico, local farm workers are rallying together to provide the care he needs.

They're also asking for the community to help.

"This poor man just tugged at my heartstrings because he has nobody up here. And so I thought this is a good way for our community to show that everybody matters and love beats all," said Cheryl Chamberlin, of Ellington.

Bahler is a fifth-generation manager at this family-owned farm. He put a request on Facebook asking for donations.

"Ice cream, whatever it is, protein shakes, mashed potatoes," Bahler said.

The community didn't take long to heed the call.

People like Cheryl Chamberlin began stopping by with donations first thing Monday morning.

So far, people have dropped off protein shakes but the office is open all week for donations.

People can drop items off at 76 Jobs Hill Road, Ellington, between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

