Neighbors troubled after squirrel tails found on street

One Waterbury neighborhood is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery that has plagued their street for weeks....

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 2:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One Waterbury neighborhood is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery that has plagued their street for weeks.

Neighbors are wondering how 19 squirrel tails ended up dumped in front of their homes.

The tails litter the street and no one knows how they got there.

"It's nasty, I don't know what it's about, I don't know if it's a ritual or cult," said Javana Bernard.

Everyone has a theory about how these tails got dumped in this Waterbury neighborhood.

It happened at the corner of Fieldstone and Stonehollow Road.

"He thought it was some kind of voodoo something or other. He doesn't know," said Erika Dibble.

The discovery was made several weeks ago and neighbors say the collection was much more elaborate than what is happening now.

"It was in the middle of the road, a wire on the ground with clips all around and some were still attached, some were scattered because obviously, people are driving over them so they went all over the place," said Bernard.

Neighbors called Waterbury police and animal control but were told to contact the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Channel 3 reached out on Monday, but we did learn that squirrel hunting isn't against the law in our state.

You can only hunt from September through February, making this discovery that much more troubling for those who have been living next to it.

"My kids play out here, that's gross I don't want that stuff all around here," said Dibble.

So, the mystery remains.

Since police aren't getting involved, it's unclear if any charges will come from this but if you know anything, you're asked to contact the DEEP.

