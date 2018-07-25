Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams arrested for alleged assault

One of the members of a popular 1990s group was arrested this weekend after allegedly shoving his band mate on stage during a concert in Waterloo, New York.

Members of the Seneca County Sheriff's Department responded to the Del Lago Casino for an alleged assault Sunday.

"Deputies subsequently arrested Bryan K. Abrams, age 48, of Oklahoma City, OK, for attempted assault in the 3rd degree -- (a class B misdemeanor)," authorities said in a press release. "Abrams was a member of the band: "Color Me Badd," that was performing at Del Lago."

The statement said Abrams allegedly "shoved a fellow band member on stage causing him to fall into some sound equipment on the floor." The victim was taken to a hospital "where he was treated and released for neck and back pain," the sheriff's department said.

Abrams was released Monday on bond and is scheduled to return to court on August 28.

Video of the incident is making the rounds on social media. It appears to show Abrams shoving Mark Calderon after Calderon finished singing one of the group's biggest hits, "I Wanna Sex You Up."

Calderon told CNN Tuesday that he noticed Abrams was "pretty heavily intoxicated" prior to their taking the stage and things got worse as they performed their first song, "All For Love."

"I noticed that Bryan's lyrics were backwards, he wasn't in key, he was sounding terrible," Calderon said. "We got through the song."

Calderon said Abrams disappeared from the stage, leaving him to continue performing solo along with their two dancers.

It was while performing their last song, "I Wanna Sex You Up," that Calderon alleges that Abrams "blindsided" him, shoving him hard to the ground. Calderon said he got up and apologized to the audience before heading backstage. He was then transported to the hospital with a sore neck and back.

The singer said he hasn't spoken with Abrams, who he says has struggled with alcohol for a long time.

"He's tried to reach out to me several times, but I'm not going to talk to him," Calderon said. "Like I've told him for a long time, he needs help."

The pair have toured a great deal in the past few years, he said, and Abrams has left him onstage alone before.

Calderon declined to discuss whether Abrams has assaulted him in the past, but said he plans to continue performing.

"I'm going to be there for the fans," Calderon said. "I love the music, I love to perform and I'm always going to be there on stage."

CNN has reached out to Abrams for comment.

Monday marked the 27th anniversary of the group's debut album, "C.M.B.," which, in addition to "I Wanna Sex You Up" and "All For Love," had the hit "I Adore Mi Amor."