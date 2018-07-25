Clear

Paul McCartney recreates 'Abbey Road' cover

Forty-nine years after the album's debut, singer Paul McCartney took a stroll across Abbey Road in London, to recreate the album cover in front of crowds of fans.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 5:48 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 5:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

When the Beatles' "Abbey Road" album was released 1969 -- featuring the Fab Four striding through the crosswalk near their London studio -- the imagery added to the persistent rumors that Paul McCartney had actually died a few years earlier and had been replaced by a lookalike.

Many noted that Paul was the only one of the four to be barefoot, and John Lennon and Ringo Starr were in all white and all black, respectively, the colors of mourning in many cultures.

But McCartney says it was just hot.

"It was a very hot day and I happened to be wearing sandals like I am today so I just kicked them off because it was so hot we went across barefoot," he explained. "There was no special meaning."

McCartney reenacted the walk Monday ahead of the 49th anniversary of the famous album and its cover.

The singer posted video on his official Instagram account showing fans cheering as he walked.

The photo was taken on August 8, 1969 outside of EMI Studios in Abbey Road and was used as the cover for The Beatles' 11th studio album.

McCartney's daughter Mary also shared video with the caption: "Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road."

At 76, McCartney has new music out and he played some of the songs from his forthcoming "Egypt Station" album during a secret show Monday at Abbey Road studios.

Paul McCartney releases new music

Another one of his daughters, designer Stella McCartney, shared video of herself, her dad and actress Liv Tyler (daughter of rocker Steven Tyler) inside the studio.

The trio joked with Tyler, saying "Liv," and the elder McCartney responding: "And let die."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent