Clear

Formula One shelves plans to launch Miami Grand Prix in 2019

Formula One has hit the brakes on a proposed 2019 race in Miami, shelving plans until at least 2020.After Miam...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 1:46 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 1:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Formula One has hit the brakes on a proposed 2019 race in Miami, shelving plans until at least 2020.

After Miami city authorities delayed a crucial vote -- initially set for July 26 -- until September, F1 has decided to put the race on hold rather than sign off "on a sub-optimal race track."

"Whilst our preference would have been to race in Miami in 2019, there was always a point by which delivering the best possible wheel-to-wheel racing experience for our fans, drivers and teams wouldn't be possible in the time available," F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches said in a statement.

F1's US-based owner Liberty Media is keen to add a second US race to the calendar alongside the Unite States Grand Prix, which has been held in Austin, Texas since 2012.

READ: Formula One gets green light for Miami Grand Prix ... but not everyone's happy

'We've not been asked for our input'

Earlier this year, four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton praised the decision to take a race to Miami but questioned the proposed track layout.

"Miami is a super cool place, and I was very, very excited to hear about it...and then I saw the layout," Hamilton told reporters before Spain's GP in May.

"I dread the thought of a street circuit like we had with Valencia, which wasn't really a great street circuit. It can be very hit and miss, but maybe it's a hit."

Hamilton lamented the lack of consultation with drivers over track design.

"I don't get why, for example, in golf you get all the great golfers who design golf courses, and then you've not got any of the top racing drivers ever in history who ever designed a race track," added the Briton.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and features.

"Not that we're designers or anything, but we've not been asked for our input or anything like that."

F1 scraps plans to launch the race in Miami next year

The race been put on hold for at least 12 months

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent