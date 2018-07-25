Clear

How well does Francesco Molinari know ... Francesco Molinari?

On Sunday, Francesco Molinari's life changed forever.After victory at the Open Championship, he was no longer ...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 1:13 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On Sunday, Francesco Molinari's life changed forever.

Scroll for more content...

After victory at the Open Championship, he was no longer just Molinari the golfer; but Molinari the major winner.

With that triumph came extra fame, media attention, prestige and winnings -- he took back to Italy $1.8 million after topping the Carnoustie leaderboard.

CNN's Living Golf host Shane O'Donaghue sat down with the Italian before his Open triumph to find out how well he knows his own career and by the sound of it, Molinari's isn't motivated all that much by monetary reward. When quizzed on his earnings on the European Tour, the 35-year-old was a full -10 million ($11.6 million) out!

READ: Francesco Molinari wins Open Championship as Tiger Woods falls short

READ: For 38 minutes, Tiger Woods made people believe his comeback was complete

"I'm missing 10 (million)! Where's the other 10 gone," Molinari laughs after O'Donaghue tells him he'd actually won $21.6 million. "You see, those player agents ... "

If Molinari's career earnings have brought him millions of dollars, according to fellow pro Wesley Bryan the Italian is to likely to have plenty left in the bank given his love of the simple life.

After Molinari won at Carnoustie, Bryan tweeted out the Open champion's retirement plans, which the two golfers had chatted about at a tournament in China earlier this year.

According to Bryan's notes from that conversation Molinari is planning to retire in "2.5 years, watch sports on tv, go to local coffee shop and have 3 cups of per day, read some books maybe, use free wifi at places and become a Twitter troll ... I have it all planned out!"

For the full interview and to find out how Molinari did, watch the video above.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent