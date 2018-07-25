Clear

Global Champions: Show jumping heads to Canada in 2019

Show jumping's Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League will head to Montreal, Canada, for the firs...

Show jumping's Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League will head to Montreal, Canada, for the first time in September 2019.

The event will be staged by the city's Old Port with views out across the Montreal skyline, which joins Miami and Mexico City as the third North American location on the circuit.

The current season, while mainly based in central Europe, boasts events in Doha, Qatar, and Shanghai, China, visiting 12 different countries in total.

"I am delighted to welcome Montreal to our circuit and to be staging a leg of the series in Canada," said Jan Tops, a former Olympic champion rider and now president of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

"We have fantastic destinations around the world and it is important to continue to bring show jumping to new fans in major cities and to new audiences."

The Montreal Diamonds are the reigning GCL champions and will relish the chance to compete on home soil next year. Among their ranks this season they boast last year's LGCT and GCL winner Harrie Smolders.

"We are honored to have been selected to join the illustrious group of prestigious cities from around the world," said Fran-ois Duffar, president of the Organizing Committee that helped bring show jumping to Montreal.

"We are grateful for the trust that the LGCT has shown and we look forward to welcoming the top-ranked riders and teams to Montreal, where we will showcase our city and our country to supporters from around the world."

The GCL and LGCT resume in Berlin this weekend. British rider Ben Maher leads the individual series, while the London Knights are sitting pretty at the top of the GCL.

LGCT and GCL to take place in Montreal

Will become third North American venue

