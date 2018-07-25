Former House Intel chair: security clearance move by Trump is 'petty'

Scroll for more content...

How long will the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii keep spewing out lava? Geologists say this eruption could last for years. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. President Trump

President Trump may strip security clearances from half a dozen former national security officials because they've criticized him over the Russia investigation. The officials are accused of politicizing and monetizing their public service, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. "Making baseless accusations of an improper relationship with Russia is inappropriate," she said. Those targeted include ex-CIA Director John Brennan, ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, ex-FBI Director James Comey, ex-national security adviser Susan Rice, ex-deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and ex-National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden.

The blowback on this has been intense. It would be an unprecedented use of presidential power, though most agree Trump has the right to do it. Many said such a move would undermine and politicize the system. One Democratic senator said the President was putting together an "enemies list." Clapper called Trump's plans "petty." CNN's Stephen Collinson said it's "an imperious streak out of place in American democracy" that moves Trump right into Richard Nixon territory.

2. North Korea

Perhaps Kim Jong Un is keeping his word after all. New satellite images appear to show that North Korea has started dismantling parts of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station. If that's indeed the case, analysts say it's "an important first step towards fulfilling a commitment" made by Kim during his summit last month with President Trump. The launching station is believed to have played a big role in the North's nuclear missile program.

3. Greece wildfires

At least 50 people have died in wildfires near Athens so intense that residents have been forced to flee into the sea. The fires are burning in the Attica region, including one near the seaside resort of Mati. After a seaside village there was torched by the flames, people ran to the ocean to escape the "lightning fast" blaze. "It burned our backs, and we dove into the water," one person said. More than 150 people have been hurt in the fires, which are the worst to hit Greece in more than a decade.

4. 'Stand your ground' law

An argument over a parking space in Clearwater, Florida, leads to a fatal shooting. But the gunman may not be charged because of the state's "stand your ground" law. The shooting happened last week, after a woman parked in a handicapped spot at a convenience store, then argued with a man who complained about it. When the woman's boyfriend pushed the man, Michael Drejka, to the ground, Drejka pulled out a gun and shot and killed the boyfriend. The Pinellas County sheriff said Drejka, who had a valid concealed weapons license, feared his life was in danger after the "violent push," so Drejka wasn't arrested or charged. The case will be forwarded to the state attorney.

5. Climate change & suicide

Is there a link between warming global temperatures and suicide? A new study ties them together. The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, suggests when there are abnormally hot temperatures in a month, suicide rates rise, too. While the study's lead author said researchers found "a very consistent relationship" between temperature hikes and increases in suicide risk, he stressed that temperature isn't the only, or most important, factor associated with suicide.

TODAY'S NUMBER

12

The number of audio recordings from Michael Cohen that federal investigators now have. One of them includes a conversation between Cohen and President Trump, discussing a payment to an ex-Playboy model, according to a source and court filings.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Red hot

There may be a little something extra in your California red wine. Like bits of radioactive particles from a major nuclear accident.

Undercover boss

"Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill is treated like a god at Comic-Con. So he must have gotten a real kick out of going there undercover -- as a stormtrooper.

Best friend ever

A new study says dogs rush to help when their owners cry. It confirms what we already knew: Dogs really are our best friends. (And good luck getting your cat to do that.)

Face to face

The homeless man in Florida needed some help to get a job. A police officer gave him what he needed -- by helping him shave.

Good eating

How can you bring a table full of hungry EMTs to tears? By having a "recovering addict" secretly pay for their meal.

DO I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION?

Yes, typing in all-caps really does look like you're yelling. We're surprised it's so popular on the internet, a place known for its gentle discourse.

TODAY'S QUOTES

"That right there will keep me fighting for my family forever."

Tia Coleman, who lost nine family members in the Missouri duck boat disaster, including her husband and three children. She was told when her husband was found, he had the children with him. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $600,000 to help her.

"I'm disgusted ... I've already lost my son, and now they want to sue me."

Wayne Meyer, whose son, Austin, was one of the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas concert massacre. He's angry after MGM Resorts International filed two lawsuits against the victims of the shooting or their relatives in an effort to shield the company from liability.

AND FINALLY

English lesson

Have questions about English slang? You're in luck. Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg just happen to be offering a class on it. (Click to view.)