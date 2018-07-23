Clear

More than 20 dead as fires rage near Athens, Greece

More than 20 people have died as several wildfires rage near Athens, Greece, according to a government spokesman....

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

More than 20 people have died as several wildfires rage near Athens, Greece, according to a government spokesman.

Scroll for more content...

Over 100 people have been injured in the blazes, which are burning in three main fronts in the Attica region, including one which is currently out of control near the seaside resort area of Mati Beach.

"Attica is facing a very difficult night. The combination of intense winds and multiple parallel fronts has created an unprecedented extent and difficulty for firefighters," government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said in a briefing late Monday.

The Attica region, which has a population of around 3.5 million people, is home to the Greek capital Athens, the port of Piraeus and a number of suburban towns.

The fires forced Prime Minster Alexis Tsipras to fly back early from a state visit to Bosnia. He has urged citizens to forget their property and focus on survival.

"Everyone should keep their temper and take care to protect the most precious good that is human life," he said.

"Property, all that has a material value, (can be) recreated. Human lives are the ones that cannot come back."

So far Spain and Cyprus have offered assistance, and Greece has called on other fellow EU members to help battle the blaze.

Much of Europe has been baking under a massive high-pressure ridge that is allowing tropical heat to climb all the way to the Arctic.

Temperatures above 32-C (90-F) extended to the northern reaches of Scandinavia, setting records in Sweden, Finland and Norway for stations above the Arctic Circle.

The result has been a string of unprecedented wildfires in Sweden that have prompted the country to request assistance from other nations such as Italy, with more resources to fight wildfires.

Summer of extreme temperatures continues, to the beat of climate change

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights