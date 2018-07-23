Clear

Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge, star of 'Wicked Tuna,' dead at 28

Nicholas S. "Duffy" Fudge, a cast member on National Geographic Channel's reality series about commercial tuna fisher...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nicholas S. "Duffy" Fudge, a cast member on National Geographic Channel's reality series about commercial tuna fisherman called "Wicked Tuna," died last week at age 28.

Scroll for more content...

National Geographic confirmed Fudge's death Monday in statement saying the network and Pilgrim Studios, which produces the show, were "saddened" to learn of his passing.

"Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin's fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss," the statement said.

Fudge died "unexpectedly" on Thursday, July 19, 2018, according to an obituary posted on the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home website. No cause of death was announced.

Fudge appeared on both 'Wicked Tuna" and the show's spin-off, "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks."

Fudge's obituary says he had a passion for the outdoors and began fishing as a child with his father and grandfather.

"Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it," the obituary says. "He was known for his smile, his fearlessness, his adventurous spirit, his mischievous sense of humor, and giving big hugs."

Fudge's family has asked that donations be made to a memorial fund, with proceeds benefiting environmental preservation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights