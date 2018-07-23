Clear

Police: Man Sexually Assaults 6-Year-Old Boy Inside Library

A man sexually assaulted a boy inside a library in Riverside, authorities announced on Monday.Juan Francisco P...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:44 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man sexually assaulted a boy inside a library in Riverside, authorities announced on Monday.

Juan Francisco Palacios, a 29-year-old Riverside transient, was caught on camera watching the 6-year-old boy walk into the bathroom alone on July 18, according the Riverside Police Department.

Palacios allegedly followed inside and assaulted him.

The assailant quickly fled and ran through a shopping center toward University Avenue, police said.

The victim's father, who was at the library with the two children when the crime occurred, alerted library staffers when he learned about the incident, officials added.

Officers came to the scene but were not able to find the assailant, whom detectives soon identified as Palacios, according to the Police Department.

At 3:36 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Riverside Public Library after receiving a call about a person who matched the suspect's description, the agency said.

They found Palacios and arrested him on suspicion of sexual assault against a minor under 10 and probation violation for possession of child pornography, the Police Department said. He was required to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Daniel Mercadefe at 951-353-7120 or dmercadefe@riversideca.gov, or Detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or sontko@riversideca.gov.

