Clear

Wyden: Trump is starting an 'enemies list' with efforts to strip security clearances

Sen. Ron Wyden accused President Donald Trump of assembling an "enemies list" of critics through ...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:44 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Ron Wyden accused President Donald Trump of assembling an "enemies list" of critics through his efforts to strip a half-dozen national security officials of their security clearances.

Scroll for more content...

Trump is considering taking away the security clearances of several former national security officials who have been publicly critical of him, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced at a press briefing Monday. The former officials have "politicized, and in some cases, monetized their public service," Sanders said. "Making baseless accusations of an improper relationship with Russia is inappropriate."

"As I listen to this, it sounds to me like Donald Trump is talking about building an enemies list," Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "This is just plain wrong. The idea, and that's why I characterize it, of building an enemies list in order to look at the possibility or strategize ways to go after your critics is contrary to everything that our country is all about."

The term "enemies list" harkens back to the tenure of President Richard Nixon, who had his aides keep an "enemies list" of politicians, journalists and entertainers who Nixon felt had wronged him.

When asked whether stripping the officials of their clearances could be grounds for impeachment, Wyden told Burnett that all options would be on the table if Trump used taxpayer funds to retaliate against critics.

"If he goes forward with what he's been talking about today, the idea of building an enemies list, and then we'd have the prospect of whether taxpayer funds were being used to deal with critics, I would rule absolutely nothing out if he pursued that strategy," the Oregon Democrat said.

Wyden encouraged Republicans in Congress to join with Democrats in speaking up to stop Trump from attacking critics.

"Obviously, we're going to have to have Republicans get serious about pushing back. I mean again and again they have made excuses," he said. "I just hope that ... Republicans will come to their senses on some of these issues."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights