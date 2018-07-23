Car struck by falling concrete in deadly crash

A woman was killed when the car she was driving was struck by a one-ton piece of falling concrete Monday afternoon.

Police said a 22-year-old driver lost control of her car while attempting to turn onto Lindell and struck a light pole and concrete barrier on the Union/Lindell overpass. A piece of that barrier then fell onto a car below, traveling on Forest Park Parkway.

Forest Park Parkway, Union and Lindell were closed Monday as accident reconstruction investigators worked the scene. Both Forest Park Parkway and Union re-opened just after 4:00 p.m. Lindell remains closed.

St. Louis City officials later released the following statement:

Today's tragic accident at Lindell and Union boulevards over Forest Park Parkway is under investigation. City departments are working to gather all the facts. Further information will be released in the coming days.