Rand Paul says he's still undecided on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, said Monday he is still undecided on whether he will support President Do...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:45 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, said Monday he is still undecided on whether he will support President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, a potential issue for Republican leaders, who have little room for GOP defections.

"I'm still undecided," Paul said. "I'm going to meet with him tomorrow."

With a narrow majority and Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain back home fighting cancer, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can't afford to lose a single Republican vote without convincing Democrats to cross the aisle and vote for the conservative nominee.

Paul plans to meet with Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, when he will ask him specifically about his record on issues related to privacy and his time in the DC circuit as it related to cases involving the Fourth Amendment.

"The Fourth Amendment was intended to limit government in all ways, and if the government couldn't say, 'Oh, well, we just need to come in your house anytime so we can be safe from terrorism,' that's very worrisome. And so we're gonna have some discussion about that," Paul said.

Paul, who has positioned himself as a swing vote in the past on issues from health care to nominations, is no stranger to being in the middle of contentious votes, but the junior senator from Kentucky's close relationship with Trump also leaves some skeptical he'd stand in the way of the President on appointing a conservative justice to the Supreme Court.

Paul met with Trump on Monday afternoon, where Paul asked Trump to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan. Paul said he did not discuss Kavanaugh's nomination during the meeting.

Paul is not the only Republican undecided. Moderate Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also are being closely watched on Kavanaugh's nomination.

