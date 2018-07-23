Watch out. Shark Week has arrived

The annual week of shark obsession has arrived.

The Discovery Channel's popular Shark Week series has officially begun.

Here's a sample of what you can sink your teeth into:

Monday

"Monster Tag" (8pm ET): Athletes Aaron Rogers, Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski team up with shark scientists "to learn crucial information about shark populations and how to save our ocean's top predators."

Tuesday

"Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" (8pm ET): Shark Week teams up with chef Guy Fieri in the Bahamas to experience local cuisine and explore "what makes the waters around these islands the ideal all-you-can-eat buffet for such a wide variety of shark species."

Wednesday

"Shark Week Meets Shark Tank" (9pm ET): The stars of NBC's "Shark Tank" visit Shark Week to give a charitable contribution for shark conservation.

Thursday

"Sharkwrecked" (9pm ET): A team spends 48 hours shipwrecked. "With no food, or water, the physical condition worsens, and the risk of shark attack rises. How will the sharks behave? And will the men get attacked?"

Friday

"Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction" (8pm ET): Experts explore what would happen if the largest shark that ever existed were still alive today.

Saturday

"Sharks Gone Wild" (10pm ET): "Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year the unbelievable viral videos, the biggest news stories, and the latest cutting-edge shark science."

Sunday

"Naked and Afraid of Sharks" (9pm ST): No description is listed on Discovery's website, but we can imagine the title explains it all.