Clear

Watch out. Shark Week has arrived

The annual week of shark obsession has arrived.The Discovery Channel's popular Shark Week series has officiall...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:47 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The annual week of shark obsession has arrived.

Scroll for more content...

The Discovery Channel's popular Shark Week series has officially begun.

Here's a sample of what you can sink your teeth into:

Monday

"Monster Tag" (8pm ET): Athletes Aaron Rogers, Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski team up with shark scientists "to learn crucial information about shark populations and how to save our ocean's top predators."

Tuesday

"Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" (8pm ET): Shark Week teams up with chef Guy Fieri in the Bahamas to experience local cuisine and explore "what makes the waters around these islands the ideal all-you-can-eat buffet for such a wide variety of shark species."

Wednesday

"Shark Week Meets Shark Tank" (9pm ET): The stars of NBC's "Shark Tank" visit Shark Week to give a charitable contribution for shark conservation.

Thursday

"Sharkwrecked" (9pm ET): A team spends 48 hours shipwrecked. "With no food, or water, the physical condition worsens, and the risk of shark attack rises. How will the sharks behave? And will the men get attacked?"

Friday

"Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction" (8pm ET): Experts explore what would happen if the largest shark that ever existed were still alive today.

Saturday

"Sharks Gone Wild" (10pm ET): "Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year the unbelievable viral videos, the biggest news stories, and the latest cutting-edge shark science."

Sunday

"Naked and Afraid of Sharks" (9pm ST): No description is listed on Discovery's website, but we can imagine the title explains it all.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights