COURT DOCS: 2 Phoenix toddlers and baby brother test positive for meth, parents arrested

Three young boys, the oldest of whom is 3, tested positive for methamphetamines and now their parents are facing chil...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:47 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three young boys, the oldest of whom is 3, tested positive for methamphetamines and now their parents are facing child abuse charges.

Police arrested Lyndsay Michell Perry, 32, and Antonio Cantua, 42, at Phoenix Children's Hospital the afternoon of Sunday, July 22, 2018.

According to court documents, Perry called 911 Saturday night "to report her son acting strange (sic)."

The Phoenix Fire Department took the family – Perry, Cantua and their 3-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-year-old sons – to the hospital. All three boys tested positive for meth.

Police say both Perry and Cantua admitted using meth around the children.

According to Perry's court documents, police believe she is "mentally disturbed."

At her initial court appearance, Perry's first question was about a ring that was taken when she was arrested.

"Can I get my ring back?" Perry asked, interrupting Commissioner Melissa Marie Zabor as she was telling Perry about her next court dates.

When Zabor asked if Perry understood that she was being released on her own recognizance and would be required to appear for future court dates, Perry said she wanted her ring back.

"The lady, she ripped it -- literally ripped it off my finger," Perry told Zabor, holding up her left hand.

Zabor explained to Perry that her property would be returned when she was released.

"I just want to go home and (unintelligible) with my babies," Perry said, seemingly near tears.

Zabor reminded her that she's not allowed to have contact with the children.

Cantua has three felony convictions for "victim crimes," according to his court paperwork. He is being held on a secured appearance bond of $7,500.

