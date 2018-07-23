Clear

Man arrested on hate crime charges for threatening incident

Portland police say a man was arrested Sunday on hate crime charges in the Lents neighborhood.At about 12:14 p...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Portland police say a man was arrested Sunday on hate crime charges in the Lents neighborhood.

Scroll for more content...

At about 12:14 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Southeast Steele Street on a report of a person threatening someone while brandishing a firearm.

Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the victim. They learned the suspect had threatened the victim at a camp near the Springwater Corridor Trail between Southeast Steele Street and Southeast Mitchell Street.

Officers found a person matching the suspect's description near the camp located at the Springwater Corridor Trail. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police found and seized the firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe the suspect made biased statements at the victim while menacing the victim with a firearm.

No one was injured.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Kipoung Somsanuk. Somsanuk was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and intimidation in the second degree.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights