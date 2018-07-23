Clear

UN court rules that the UAE discriminated against Qataris during last year's blockade

The highest UN court ruled on Monday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discriminated against Qataris ...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:16 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The highest UN court ruled on Monday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discriminated against Qataris during last year's blockade.

Scroll for more content...

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed an unprecedented diplomatic freeze of Qatar in June 2017, in which it blocked transport and severed diplomatic ties, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region. Qatar has denied the allegations as "unjustified" and "baseless."

According to Monday's ruling by the United Nation's International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UAE must immediately reunite Qatari families affected by the blockade and allow Qatari students to continue their education in the UAE.

The ICJ's provisional order is part of Qatar's lawsuit filed last month, claiming the UAE "enacted and implemented a series of discriminatory measures directed at Qataris based expressly on their national origin," resulting in alleged violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), to which both countries are signatories.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt are not signatories of the CERD convention.

The discriminatory measures included expelling thousands of Qatari citizens, prohibiting Qataris from traveling through the UAE, and limiting "the rights of Qataris to any speech deemed to be in support of or opposed to the actions against Qatar," according to the ICJ.

The ICJ is expected to schedule a further proceeding in the case at a future date. Its order will remain in effect until the Court issues its final judgment on the merits.

Both Qatar and the UAE have welcomed the ruling.

"This is just the first step in a long struggle to vindicate our rights, but it sends a strong early signal to the UAE that its actions will not be tolerated. Qatar will now press forward, and we trust the UAE will meet its international obligations and comply with the Court's order in the meantime," spokeswoman for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater said in a statement.

The UAE said it was already implementing the procedures ordered by the court.

"The summary of the International Court of Justice decision today addressed what is known as the provisional measures and the judges' rejection to the Qatari demands and called for three measures concerning families, student and access to litigation, which the United Arab Emirates has executed in accordance to its national regulations after the steps taken by the four nations against Doha," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a post on Twitter.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights