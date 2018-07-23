Protesters want foie gras taken off a restaurant menu

Animal advocates are calling for a local restaurant to remove an item from their menu that they say is a result of animal cruelty.

Lining the sidewalk outside Sparrow + Wolf restaurant on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown were protesters chanting and holding up signs.

"It's not food, it's violence!"

Protesters were calling for the removal of foie gras, the liver of a specially fattened goose or duck, from the menu.

Darren Lara of Animal Action Las Vegas says the dish is only made by possible by force feeding ducks, expanding the size of their liver past it's normal size before they are killed.

The dish has already been banned in California.

The restaurant's owner Brian Howard says protestors have taken things too far and have discredited his entire business and have harassed his family online.

"I'm being called a murderer, my son's photos on my Instagram are being taken and I'm being told I'm killing him with cancer," says Howard.

Many were coming to the side of Sparrow and Wolf on Sunday to counter protest.

They say these animal activists are doing more harm than they realize, and are damaging a local business.

"If your goal is to educate, then why are you holding a business hostage," says one supporter.

Lara says he isn't trying to tear down restaurants, but only wants to fight for animals that don't have a voice.

"It's not going to stop we have to change the agenda we have to change the thought process and its about the education, exposure and disruption."

Howard says he doesn't plan on taking any food off the menu that customers enjoy.