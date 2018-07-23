Clear

More Than 20 Ballet Students Hospitalized After Downtown Pittsburgh Bus Crash

Almost 30 ballet students were sent to the hospital after a bus crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday.When th...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:17 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Almost 30 ballet students were sent to the hospital after a bus crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

When the call came in and the number of injured continued to climb, first responders knew they would need additional help.

Two school buses transporting ballet students from all across the country collided Sunday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Grant Street downtown.

Paramedics transported 28 people in their teens and early twenties to all six area hospitals as a precaution.

"The bus in front of us stopped really quickly and our driver didn't have time to break, so we hit the back of them," one of the girls told KDKA's Kym Gable.

"We instituted a mass casualty incident, which brought in several additional ambulances from outside the city for a total of nine medic units that helped us during this event," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

There were a total of 3 buses carrying ballet students from a Summer Intensive Program at Chatham University. They were on their way to the Gateway Clipper for a field trip after training.

Samantha Condo was not one of the girls transported.

"About half of us from this bus were taken outside onto an ambulance for different reasons, so we're about 50 percent of the original people from this bus," Condo told Kym Gable at the scene.

Another girl added, "The [people on the] back of the first bus got pretty hurt."

All of the injuries were minor in nature according to officials on the scene. The cause is under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights