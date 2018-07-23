Clear

Man fatally shoots wife and man after argument

Memphis Police say a man accused of shooting and killing his wife and another man after an argument Saturday night wa...

Memphis Police say a man accused of shooting and killing his wife and another man after an argument Saturday night was arrested in Milwaukee the next day.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Hawkins Mill in Frayser. Officers responded to the scene just after 11 p.m.

They found a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later identified the suspect as Markese Gibbs.

Gibbs was arrested around 7 p.m. Sunday in another state - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was taken into custody by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Investigators were able to determine that Gibbs was married to the woman, and that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Police haven't said what led to the argument neighbors tells us the males victim was shot several times. His body laid in the street as officers investigated the crime scene.

There is only one home next to the house where the shooting happened.

Neighbors tells us this specific area is not a safe place.

They say crime is not unusual, but hearing about this domestic situation is just saddening.

"When people get angry, and they have access to a gun, they kill. It doesn't matter who it is, and that's terrible," a neighbor said. "They get away with it. As long as they get away with it, they'll do it again."

Police say Gibbs initially fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.

He is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

