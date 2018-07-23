Clear

Woman doesn't let cerebral palsy stop her CrossFit training

A St. Louis woman with cerebral palsy has gone viral on social media after she posted a video on Facebook of her Cros...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 10:45 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A St. Louis woman with cerebral palsy has gone viral on social media after she posted a video on Facebook of her CrossFit workout.

Scroll for more content...

It is a moment that Tiffany Eickhoff calls a huge milestone. A video posted to Facebook shows her pulling a heavy tire several hundred feet across a parking lot. The National CrossFit Facebook page shared her video.

"I do burpees, I do back squats. My current pr is 117 pounds," said Eickhoff.

She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was just 3-months-old but she has never let that stop her.

"Struggled a lot with strength, balance and walking," said Eickhoff. "I always say I want to do everything everybody else does but I just may have to do it in a different way," she said.

She and her trainers at CrossFit 314 in South County always push her past the limits of her disability.

"We do adapt a lot of things. I stand and do things. I sit and do things, sometimes we put a box behind me in case, I lost my balance," said Eickhoff.

Since she started CrossFit training, Eickhoff says she's stopped using her wheelchair.

She takes pleasure knowing her hard work is having an impact on others.

Eickhoff says she has several other goals for herself. One of them is competing in the CrossFit games someday. She says she also wants to become a motivational speaker.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights