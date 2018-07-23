Clear

Child detained by officers during domestic disturbance call

An Athens family is outraged after they say a child was detained by police after witnessing his father being arrested...

An Athens family is outraged after they say a child was detained by police after witnessing his father being arrested during a domestic violence call.

Police were called to a residence on Sartain Drive at 6:30 p.m. on July 20 regarding a domestic disturbance involving Jawoski Collins.

Following an investigation the suspect was arrested. Collins' son Eric, who according to family member Ariel Collins is nine-years-old, became very emotionally distraught, according to police.

Adults attempted to restrain the child but were unsuccessful.

It was then an officer began to escort the child to a patrol car when he attempted to lunge at officers.

In a video recording, an officer manages to catch the child mid-air and is seen placing him on the ground in an attempt to calm him down.

Officers say the child continued to show signs of being visibly distraught after being allowed to stand up.

According to police, in a further effort to console the nine-year-old boy, officers explained what was happening and allowed him to speak with his father.

