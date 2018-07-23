11 targets of Donald Trump's Twitter rage that AREN'T Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin is remarkable on a number of levels but none more so than this one: For a man who is ready, willing and able to attack anyone, Trump never has a bad word to say about Putin. And for a man who appears to have the attention span and message discipline of a toddler, Trump is somehow able to stick to his say-nothing-bad-about-Putin strategy.

It's actually somewhat amazing when you think about it. Which is what this tweet from David Gelles, executive producer of CNN's political programming, got me to do over the weekend:

"Things Trump Has Insulted on Twitter more than Putin (a partial list):

Amazon

NFL players who kneel

Judges

Robert De Niro

Harley Davidson

Mitch McConnell

The Red Hen

Jeff Sessions

UCLA basketball players

Oprah

Maxine Waters"

Stunning, no? And as Gelles notes, this is far from a complete list of Twitter attacks from Trump. To expand on Gelles' list, here's some of what Trump has recently tweeted about the 11 people, places or things listed above.

1. Amazon: "The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the U.S. Supreme Court two months ago. Next up is the U.S. Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their "delivery boy" for a BIG percentage of their packages....In my opinion the Washington Post is nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon. Is it used as protection against antitrust claims which many feel should be brought?" (7/23/18)

2. NFL players who kneel: "The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again - can't believe it! Isn't it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!" (7/20/18)

3. Judges: "Hiring many thousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go - will always be disfunctional. People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country." (6/25/18)

4. Robert De Niro: "Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be "'punch-drunk.'" (6/13/18)

5. Harley Davidson: " Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I've done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won't forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!" (6/27/18)

6. Mitch McConnell: "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!" (8/10/17)

7. The Red Hen: "The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!" (6/25/18)

8. Jeff Sessions: "The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn't tell me he was going to recuse himself...I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined...and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!" (6/5/18)

9. UCLA basketball players: "Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!" (11/15/17)

10. Oprah: "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" (2/18/2018)

11. Maxine Waters: "Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats" (7/3/18)

In each of these cases, Trump would say he is responding to being attacked -- whether directly (as is the case with De Niro) or indirectly (NFL players kneeling). They hit him. So he hit them back.

And yet: The US intelligence community has unanimously concluded that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election -- a move that seems like a direct shot at, well, democracy itself. And Trump remains silent on Putin and the country he rules. Hmmm.