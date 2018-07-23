Clear

One local garden is helping refugee families live affordably

One garden on the west side of Tucson started off as a dirt lot and transformed after Literacy Connects, the International Rescue Committee and Habitat for Humanity came together.

Officials with Literacy Connects say the lot behind their building wasn't being used and they wanted it to be put to use with a good purpose in mind.

They say they reached out to the IRC and the project began to build a garden for refugee families to take advantage of.

When refugees arrive, the IRC helps them to find housing, jobs and now they also have a food resource.

Each family allowed to use the garden has their own section they are responsible for.

There they can grow and harvest the crops they want, while being offered classes on how to plant crops in the dry climate that is Tucson, Arizona.

Refugee families who use the garden say not only does the garden give them a taste of home but it helps them to minimize expenses. Some families can also decide to sell the crops they grow at Farmer's Markets.

