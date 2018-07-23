Clear

Cause of massive fire under investigation

Firefighters continue to make great progress on the Substation Fire, which has burned more than 78,000 and is 92 perc...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 5:27 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 5:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Firefighters continue to make great progress on the Substation Fire, which has burned more than 78,000 and is 92 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Fire officials said more accurate mapping shows that the fire, which has been burning east of The Dalles since last Tuesday, covered a total of 78,425 acres.

Officials also said fire behavior was minimal on Sunday, and that there was some smoldering in hotspots along the Deschutes River and 8 Mile Canyon. Dry and hot weather is expected to continue through the week.

With minimal fire behavior, some of the crews from across the state are able to return home.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office and the Sherman County Sheriff's Office lowered all evacuation levels Sunday morning to Level 1, which means "be ready."

One person has died as a result of the fire. Investigators said 64-year-old John Ruby was creating a fire line with his tractor to protect neighboring property when he died from exposure to the fire.

Four homes have been destroyed, four homes were damaged and 48 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help fire victims with basic necessities, such as groceries and transportation. Additionally, a separate GoFundMe account has been set up to help feed a herd of cattle that survived the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights