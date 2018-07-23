Clear

Controversial symbol burned into local park

Dozens of people who call Omaha home are outraged after Saturday's finding at Memorial Park.Park-goers noticed...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 6:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dozens of people who call Omaha home are outraged after Saturday's finding at Memorial Park.

Scroll for more content...

Park-goers noticed a symbol burned into the grass near Memorial Park as they were walking.

The symbol was a swastika.

The City of Omaha immediately took action and removed the area where the burn happened.

Now there is just a cut out square where the symbol once was.

Many people around the metro voiced their disgust about the symbol.

This coming just weeks after Nazi propaganda books were found in several free libraries around the Dundee neighborhood.

Fox 42 spoke to two women who go to the park often.

They both said they were shocked and upset someone could do this, especially at that specific park.

One woman said this behavior isn't Omaha and she hopes these incidents don't deter people from visiting or moving here.

A man Fox 42 spoke with was in tears.

He said he was deeply hurt and angry by the burning and wants whoever did this to be brought to justice.

He went to the park Sunday to plant a small American flag in the area.

Police are still investigating who burned the symbol into the grass.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights