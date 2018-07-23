Clear

Woman arrested for burning death of kidnapped 6-month-old

A woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a 6-month-old baby was kidnapped and found sever...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 6:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a 6-month-old baby was kidnapped and found severely burned an hour later.

Scroll for more content...

Twenty-five-year-old Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith has been charged with first degree murder of Levi Cole Ellerbe.

Ellerbe's mother told the Natchitoches Police Department that the men banged on the door of her trailer around 9 p.m. on July 17.

Smith said the men sprayed her with a substance believed to have been pepper spray, and she fled the trailer to get away from the men.

When she returned, the baby's mother said she realized her infant son was missing.

Firefighters found the baby severely burned about one mile away approximately one hour after the kidnapping was initially reported.

He later died of his wounds after being airlifted to a burn center in Shreveport.

On July 21, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, and the Natchitoches Police Department placed Smith under arrest for the first degree murder of Ellerbe.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights