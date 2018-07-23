Clear

Arrest made after brick thrown into Sen. Mark Warner's Roanoke, Virginia, office

Police in Roanoke, Virginia, are investigating an apparent attack on the regional office of Sen. Mark Warner, a Democ...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 3:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police in Roanoke, Virginia, are investigating an apparent attack on the regional office of Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, after a brick was thrown through a glass front window of the office before it opened Monday morning.

"This morning prior to 8 a.m, an individual threw a brick through the front office window of Sen. Warner's Roanoke office," Rachel Cohen, Warner's communications director, told CNN. "Thankfully due to the early hour no one was in the office at the time."

According to CNN affiliate WSLS, police were called to the area after a report of an individual walking around the area carrying bricks. They never located the man but did find the damage to Warner's office. They are now in search of a white man in his early to mid-20s with a slender build and light-colored hair. Police are also reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify him.

At this point police have not determined a motive behind the attack.

"Senator Warner is extremely grateful for the quick and professional response of the Roanoke Police Department, which is investigating," Cohen said.

