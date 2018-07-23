Clear

Two people arrested for jail breaking quarantined dog

Two men face charges for busting a quarantined dog out of the Plainfield Animal Control office.Police said Sea...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 4:52 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two men face charges for busting a quarantined dog out of the Plainfield Animal Control office.

Police said Sean Simmons, 31, formerly of Wauregan, and 34-year-old Benjamin Audet of Plainfield, are accused of stealing the dog, which had been quarantined for biting people four times, including two juveniles.

Officers said they were first called to the animal control office on April 8.

They learned that a German shepherd had been taken sometime overnight.

Through an investigation that included several police departments, including investigators from North Carolina, the dog was recovered from a home in Roxboro, NC and brought back to Connecticut.

Simmons was found to be in possession of the dog in North Carolina, police said.

Investigators said Simmons paid Audet to break into the facility to steal the dog. Simmons was in the process of moving to North Carolina at the time.

However, Audet couldn't retrieve the dog on his own because he was afraid it would bite him, police said.

Simmons had to come and help. Police said he himself was actually bitten before he and Audet successfully freed the dog.

Simmons was arrested on Monday around 7:30 a.m.

Police charged him with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, failure to comply with animal quarantine, failure to comply with animal quarantine regarding attack dog and possession of a nuisance dog.

He was held on a court-set bond of $15,000 and scheduled to face a judge on Monday in Danielson.

Audet was arrested on June 9 through an active arrest warrant.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.

Audet was released on a $5,000 bond and faced a judge on June 25.

