Clear

The Gates Foundation is now one of Berkshire's largest shareholders

Warren Buffett for years has been giving away some of his considerable wealth to the foundation run by his pals Bill ...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 2:33 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Warren Buffett for years has been giving away some of his considerable wealth to the foundation run by his pals Bill and Melinda Gates.

Scroll for more content...

As a result, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation -- along with Gates himself -- now owns more than 5% of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the ownership stake following an annual gift of more than 13.5 million shares on July 16. The shares are worth just under $13 billion. Gates also owns some Berkshire stock apart from the foundation.

Related: Buffett just gave $3.4 billion to charity

According to the SEC filing, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation plan to sell 60 million shares by June 30, 2020 to donate to charity.

Buffett is the world's third-wealthiest person. Gates, who co-founded Microsoft, is the second. They have been friends for years and Buffett has been gifting money and shares to the Gates foundation -- along with several other philanthropic groups -- since 2006.

In another regulatory filing, Berkshire disclosed that Buffett recently donated more than 1.35 million class B shares to a charity bearing the name of Buffett's late wife Susan Thompson. Buffett also donated 950,000 class B shares to three other charities run by his children.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights