Clear

Papa John's is worried that Papa John will try to take over the company

Papa John's took an extraordinary step to keep its founder at a distance.The board of directors said it approv...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Papa John's took an extraordinary step to keep its founder at a distance.

Scroll for more content...

The board of directors said it approved a so-called poison pill provision, aimed at preventing former CEO John Schnatter from gaining more control of the company he founded.

Schnatter resigned as chairman after admitting to using the N-word on a conference call. He later called the resignation a "mistake." The company removed Schnatter from its commercials and marketing materials and kicked him out of office space at its headquarters.

But getting rid of Schnatter completely will be difficult. He and his associates own 30% of the company's stock, and he remains on the board.

Schnatter isn't going quietly. He sent a letter to the pizza chain's board, accusing it of not "doing any investigation" when he was forced out of his chairmanship. He said its decision to remove him was based on "rumor and innuendo." Schnatter's attorney told the board that any attempt to remove Schnatter from the board without a "proper vote of the shareholders will be null and void."

Related: The face of Papa John's is no stranger to controversy

So the board is preparing for a fight. The poison pill language adopted by the board is designed to prevent anyone from taking control of the company by buying a controlling stake in the open market.

The poison pill goes into effect if Schnatter and his associates increase their stake to 31%, or if anyone else acquires 15% of Papa John's common stock in a deal not approved by the board.

Stockholders would then be allowed to buy shares at a discount, diluting the control of Schnatter or anyone else trying to build up a stake.

Related: Papa John's founder says it was a 'mistake' to resign

The plan is set to expire in one year, the company said.

Papa John's stock was down more than 4% in premarket trading.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights