Uber driver released for livestreaming rides

Looking for a city that's both green and disaster-resilient? The Philippines is building one just for you. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Iran

President Trump unleashed the mother of all tweets after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani seemed to threaten the US in a speech. Trump's tweet, sent out late last night and in all caps (!), instructed Rouhani to never threaten America again or "YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE." Rouhani, in a speech earlier in the day to diplomats in Tehran, said Americans "must understand that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had tough words for Iran too, saying the clerics who run the country line their own pockets and fund terror attacks at the expense of average Iranians. This sudden, unexpected rise in the rhetoric between the two countries alarmed many Middle East observers, with CNN military analyst Rick Francona calling Trump's tweet "really dangerous." The Trump administration, which pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, is expected to re-enact many of the punishing sanctions that were in place before the 2015 agreement was reached, including limiting Iran's ability to sell oil.

2. Branson boat tragedy

The duck boat that sank in a storm in a Missouri lake -- killing 17 people -- will be raised this morning as the investigation into the tragedy continues. Thirty-one people were on board the Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious vessel last week when it set sail on Table Rock Lake near Branson. None of the victims were wearing life jackets when they were found, a source told CNN. One woman who survived the incident lost nine family members, including her husband and her three children. The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation of the sinking could take up to a year to complete.

3. Syria

Israel evacuated 422 Syrians -- including members of the famed White Helmets rescue group -- to Jordan. The humanitarian evac became necessary because the lives of the White Helmet volunteers were in danger as Syrian forces tightened their grip on one of the last rebel strongholds. The White Helmets, through video and pictures on social media, are widely seen as having played a huge role in showing the world the horrors of the Syrian civil war.

4. Toronto shooting

One woman is dead and 13 others hurt after a man opened fire last night on the streets of Toronto's Greektown neighborhood. The shooter is dead from a gunshot, but it's not clear if it was self-inflicted or came from a shootout with police. Every possible motive is being considered in the shooting, including terrorism, Police Chief Mark Saunders said. One witness described hearing 20 shots and the sound of a weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

5. Ride share livestreams

Uber and Lyft suspended a driver in St. Louis for livestreaming passengers without their permission. The live video, streamed on Twitch, occasionally revealed passengers' full names and residences. And an online audience would comment on passengers' appearance and conversation in real time. Now here's the kicker: it's legal. That's because Missouri only requires one party in a conversation to be aware a recording is taking place. But it's probably not ethical (and at the very least, really creepy), so the ride share companies gave him the boot. The driver told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he set up the live stream for his own security.

Super reboot

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is getting a reboot (what isn't these days?) and an African-American actress will be in the lead role.

Super smart

This 11-year-old graduated from college this weekend, with plans to be an astrophysicist. What are you doing with your life, again?

Chicken for life

Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin's life is pretty much set. She'll get free food and a guaranteed job -- all because she was born at a Texas Chick-fil-A.

Color of success

She was once bullied over her skin color. Now she's flexin' her complexion with her own clothing line.

The robots are coming

Robots have learned to do a lot of things. Now not only are they drawing paintings, they're doing it better than us humans. We should just give up now.

$2 million

The bail that's been set for Gene Evin Atkins, the suspect in this weekend's armed standoff at a Trader Joe's in Los Angeles. A store manager was killed in the incident.

105.98 degrees

That was the temperature today, in Fahrenheit, in Kumagaya, Japan, the highest ever recorded in the country. Japan is suffering through a deadly heat wave that's killed at least 44 people since mid-July.

Cuddle time

How hard is it to get out of bed on Mondays? About as hard as it is for this cute dog to stop cuddling with her human. (Click to view)

Just wanted to say thanks to the 5 Things family for all the happy birthday wishes. I heard from hundreds of you from all over the world. It was simply the best birthday ever. Now I have to have a little talk with my boss about hijacking my videos. :)