Start your Monday smart: What's happening this week

You've probably seen those waving Japanese cat figures, right? Take a little trip to Tokyo to learn exactly how -- and why -- these trendy felines were created. And here's what else you need to know to-Start Your Week Smart.

MONDAY

- After months of lead-up, a hearing will be held to decide whether former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's trial -- scheduled to start Wednesday -- should be delayed.-Manafort-faces 18 charges of bank fraud and foreign bank account allegations and is currently in jail in Alexandria, Virginia,-over allegations of-witness tampering after-losing his bail in a separate criminal proceeding. US District Judge T.S. Ellis-denied a defense request last week to move the-trial-to Roanoke, Virginia. Manafort's team had argued-Alexandria is too close to the political climate of Washington -- and possible anti-Trump bias among potential jurors.

TUESDAY

- Republicans go to the polls for a gubernatorial primary runoff in Georgia. Their choices? Lt. Gov.-Casey Cagle and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. In case you were wondering, President Trump has thrown his endorsement behind Kemp, calling him "tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration." The winner will face Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in November.

WEDNESDAY

- If you thought the dust had settled after-Trump's controversial summit last week with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, think again. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will appear during an open session of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to answer questions about Trump's meetings with both Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

THURSDAY

- The day marks an important-deadline in the struggle to reunify children and parents separated at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration's-much criticized "zero-tolerance" policy. A-federal judge has ordered that all children and parents should be reunified-and a final status report should be issued by 3 p.m. Will it all happen in time? The administration fell short on the first reunification deadline.

FRIDAY

- The first group of possible US service member remains from the Korean War are expected to be returned from North Korea. This exchange was agreed upon during Trump's meeting with North Korea's dictator last month in Singapore.

- After another week full of politics and rancor, it's time to relax and stare into the cosmic blackness. A lunar eclipse -- the longest this century -- will occur Friday night, with the totality happening mostly over Africa and the Middle East.

- If you like to watch Tom Cruise jumping -- out of airplanes, from tall windows, on couches -- this is a big day for you. "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" hits theaters, full of the eye-popping action set pieces moviegoers have come to expect from the franchise.

SATURDAY

- Are you missing the World Cup? Feed your global soccer addiction with the International Champions Cup, a tournament that pits 18 of the world's top professional clubs against one another. Portuguese power Benfica faces Italian titan Juventus in northern New Jersey, while two UK rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool, battle at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.