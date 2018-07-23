Clear

Suspect identified in fatal deputy involved shooting near Casino Del Sol

Pima County Sheriff deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that went into the parking lot of the Casino Del Sol ...

Pima County Sheriff deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that went into the parking lot of the Casino Del Sol on West Valencia Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A Pascua Yaqui Police Department vehicle was struck by the suspect vehicle at this location. A male suspect ran into the desert area from the suspect vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Vincent James Ewer II.

Deputies pursued the Ewer, who was armed with a firearm. Two deputies fired at the Ewer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies have been identified as Deputy Paul Petropoulis, a 22-year veteran, and Sergeant Aaron Cross, a 17-year veteran.

No PCSD deputies were injured in this incident. A department K9 received minor injuries, and was treated and has been released to his handler.

A Pascua Yaqui Police Department officer received minor injuries from the collision with the suspect vehicle but was not transported to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

