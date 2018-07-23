Clear

Dead Bird found in North Shore tests positive for West Nile virus in Milwaukee County

The North Shore Health Department reports a dead crow found in Milwaukee County has tested positive for West Nile vir...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The North Shore Health Department reports a dead crow found in Milwaukee County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Scroll for more content...

The health department says this is the first bird that tested positive for West Nile virus in Milwaukee County since surveillance for the mosquito-transmitted virus began May 1.

"The positive bird means that residents of the North Shore and the region need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites," Ann Christiansen, Health Director/Health Officer said in a news release.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.

"North Shore residents should be aware of West Nile virus and take some simple steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites," Christiansen said. "West Nile virus is here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes."

According to the health department, the majority of people (80%) who are infected with West Nile virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue. Less than 1% of people infected with the virus get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma. Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing central nervous system illness that can be fatal.

The North Shore Health Department recommends the following to avoid getting West Nile:

Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Apply an insect repellant with DEET, IR3535, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing.

Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry.

Prevent mosquitoes from breeding by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use.

Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas, and trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights