Clear

After storm drenches tri-state area, thousands in NJ, NY without power

Thousands of residents are without power throughout the tri-state area after heavy rain drenched parts of New York, N...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thousands of residents are without power throughout the tri-state area after heavy rain drenched parts of New York, New Jersey and Long Island.

Scroll for more content...

The rain passed through the tri-state area, with the heaviest rain falling overnight, sparking multiple power outages, New Jersey being the most affected.

In New Jersey, over 20,000 JCP&L customers are without power and nearly 2,000 PSE&G New Jersey customers are without power.

On Long Island, about 1,200 PSE&G customers are without power while over 500 Con Edison customers in New York City and Westchester County and about 900 customers in Orange and Rockland County have reported outages in their neighborhoods.

Periods of thunderstorms and showers are expected to remain through the rest of the week, the NWS said.

Residents are advised to stay away from any downed power lines.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights