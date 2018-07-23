After storm drenches tri-state area, thousands in NJ, NY without power

Thousands of residents are without power throughout the tri-state area after heavy rain drenched parts of New York, New Jersey and Long Island.
The rain passed through the tri-state area, with the heaviest rain falling overnight, sparking multiple power outages, New Jersey being the most affected.
In New Jersey, over 20,000 JCP&L customers are without power and nearly 2,000 PSE&G New Jersey customers are without power.
On Long Island, about 1,200 PSE&G customers are without power while over 500 Con Edison customers in New York City and Westchester County and about 900 customers in Orange and Rockland County have reported outages in their neighborhoods.
Periods of thunderstorms and showers are expected to remain through the rest of the week, the NWS said.
Residents are advised to stay away from any downed power lines.
