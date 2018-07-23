Clear

Police chase motorcyclist through four counties; speeds nearly reaching 150 mph

A 21-year-old man is in jail after he led police on a 4-county chase on his motorcycle with speeds reaching 147 mph o...

A 21-year-old man is in jail after he led police on a 4-county chase on his motorcycle with speeds reaching 147 mph on Sunday, July 22nd.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Andrew Schroedermeier initially fled a trooper at 12:30 a.m. in Fargo when he was caught going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone on I29.

Schroedermeier was going north into Argusville where police terminated that pursuit.

Traill County deputies then found Schroedermeier north of Hillsboro going 105 mph.

Deputies attempted to stop Schroedermeier but he increased his speed, going north on I29, until authorities stopped that pursuit near Reynolds.

A trooper later located Schroedermeier traveling at 94 mph near Thompson and a third traffic stop was attempted.

Schroedermeier again attempted to flee police, reaching a top speed of 147 mph. This chase lasted 55 miles on I29.

Schroedermeier ran out of gas near Drayton at 1:30 a.m. and was arrested.

Schroedermeier has been booked into Walsh County Jail with multiple charges pending.

He was riding a Suzuki SV1000.

