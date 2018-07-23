Clear

Crestview man charged after shooting at Florida nightspot

A Crestview man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Crestview nightspot is in custody after being located outsi...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Crestview man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Crestview nightspot is in custody after being located outside his girlfriend's home Saturday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Scroll for more content...

The Sheriff's Office says Tyrone Morris, 43, is charged with shooting a 26-year old man in the leg following an early morning altercation at the Split Oaks Saloon on James Lee Boulevard July 5.

The victim survived and later picked Morris out of a photographic line-up, according to OCSO.

Investigators believe the weapon used was a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Morris was located and arrested at North Okaloosa Medical Center on July 13, but the next day while in the process of being discharged to go to the jail, he fled the building, the Sheriff's Office says.

The OCSO found Morris early this morning outside a house on West Edney Avenue and took him to the Okaloosa County Jail. He is being held without bond on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and escape.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights