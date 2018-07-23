Clear

Three fires spark in San Diego before heat warning

Three fires sparked in San Diego Saturday, keeping firefighters busy and warning neighbors to be proactive before a m...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 9:29 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 9:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three fires sparked in San Diego Saturday, keeping firefighters busy and warning neighbors to be proactive before a more serious fire ignites.

Scroll for more content...

Just before 9:30 a.m. a fire started under the I-15 northbound overpass at the 94. Firefighters snuffed it out in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries.

At 2:10 p.m., in a gated Bird Rock community, a fire flared up in the canyon behind homes. Firefighters battled dry brush, heat and steep terrain as they jogged through a narrow passageway and into neighbors' backyards to get hoses to the blaze.

Only an acre burned, and no homes were evacuated. Neighbors were frustrated to have another emergency a day after another fire that burned in the same area, blackening a half acre.

"I don't know what happened or why it came back, why you know the fires came back. My son said, 'I'm afraid about what happens if it comes back in the night?'" Neighbor Luis Meza said.

Neighbors said they've lived in the area for decades and never seen a fire in the canyon. They also said the canyon is a known homeless encampment.

Next to I-8 in Lakeside a fire sparked at 4:27 p.m. on the shoulder and grew up the hillside. Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 5:30 p.m., limiting the damage to three acres. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Neighbors like Suzanne Perez saw the Bird Rock fire as a wake-up call, "their house is right at the top of the canyon just like this so we can imagine the same thing could happen there, so it's pretty scary," Her young neighbor chimed in, "yeah I don't want that to happen by our house." Perez continued, "so we might go home and water down the hill a little now."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights