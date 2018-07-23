Clear

Democratic lawmaker calls for 'new generation' of leadership in party

A Democratic congressman from Massachusetts is calling for "a new generation of leadership" to emerge in the party co...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 8:55 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Democratic congressman from Massachusetts is calling for "a new generation of leadership" to emerge in the party come November.

Scroll for more content...

"This is bigger than one person, what we need is a new generation of leadership to be honest about the problems that we face," Rep. Seth Moulton said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

When specifically asked about the direction of the Democratic Party on proposals like abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Moulton said that it is important for the party to have "a diversity of views" and to be careful about becoming "narrower."

"The reality is if we're going to be a majority party, if we're actually going to win in November, we've got to have a diversity of views and I think that's one of the things that's made our party strong in the past," Moulton told Tapper. "But if we become narrower, if we become more divided, then you know what? We can do that as Democrats, but we're just not going to win."

Moulton went on to say the "stakes are so high" in the upcoming midterm elections that it is crucial for Democrats to maintain a broad base.

"I think that the stakes are so high in November, the stakes are so high to put a check on this President, to put a check on the administration to restore some balance in Washington, that we've got to make sure that we have a broad base," he said.

Moulton also said he would not challenge House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if the opportunity arose, but added that the party needed a "uniter."

"I said very clearly that I'm not challenging Leader Pelosi. But I am going to talk about the type of leadership we need," he said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights