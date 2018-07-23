Clear

8-year-old girl throws first pitch at Diamondbacks game with 3D printed hand

The Diamondbacks got a special guest on the pitcher's mound at their home game on Saturday; 8-year-old Hailey Dawson ...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 8:55 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Diamondbacks got a special guest on the pitcher's mound at their home game on Saturday; 8-year-old Hailey Dawson got to throw the first pitch with her 3D printed hand.

Scroll for more content...

"I've been throwing a lot of first pitches," Hailey said.

This is Hailey's 22nd time throwing the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game. She gets a new customized 3D printed hand for each game, signed by all of the players.

"I can't control the fingers, I can only control it all at once. It's wrist movement," Hailey explained.

Hailey's mom said it all started in 2015 when she asked if she could throw the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game -- her favorite team.

"I thought, there is no way. They don't let just anybody do this. You have to be a big corporate sponsor or you got to be something special," Yong Dawson said. "And so I wrote a letter to the team and they actually let it happen."

Now, Hailey plans on throwing a total of 30 first pitches.

"I think it's amazing," Hailey said.

Her mom says she's proud of her spunky daughter who is fulfilling her dream.

"She's able to inspire people, to inspire kids, but she also inspires adults and when you have a goal and a dream, go ahead and go for it and do it if you can, you know?"

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights