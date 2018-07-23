Two in custody after police swarm Manchester neighborhood

Manchester Police took two people into custody after a large police presence swarmed a Manchester neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Police, including an armored truck, stationed near the intersection of Franklin Street and Goodwin Street, just after 7 p.m.

Neighbors told Channel 3 they heard several large noises in what they called an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

"We thought it was fireworks going off," said Manchester resident, Phyllis Burgor. "Next thing I know, my sister said there's a bunch of cops out here."

Eyewitnesses told Channel 3 it was tense as police gave commands from the armored vehicle.

"He kept going in and out of the driveway and came out of the roof of the truck and then said, 'Manchester Police. please come outside. We're giving you a chance to come outside.,'" described Manchester resident Jennifer Ruel.

"It was kind of crazy. I've never seen anything like that before."

Neighbors told Channel 3 that eventually two men were taken away in handcuffs. They said two children were also taken out of the home.