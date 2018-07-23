Clear

Black Ferns beat France to win women's Rugby World Cup Sevens

New Zealand won the women's Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco by defeating France 29-0 in Saturday's final....

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 12:38 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 12:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New Zealand won the women's Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco by defeating France 29-0 in Saturday's final.

Michaela Blyde stole the show with a hattrick -- ending the tournament with nine tries in total -- while Portia Woodman and Tyler Nathan-Wong also got on the scoresheet in what proved to be a comfortable victory.

It means the Blacks Ferns retain the title they won in Moscow in 2013, the inaugural women's World Cup having been won by Australia in 2009.

"It's an amazing day," said captain Sarah Goss. "France are a quality team and for them not to score against us is a proud effort from the sisters.

"We had one goal and that was to take the trophy back and I can't wait to go home and show it to the New Zealand public."

Comprehensive victories over Mexico (57-0) and Ireland (45-0) handed the Black Ferns a semifinal clash with host USA.

READ: New Zealand lifts women's title in Paris but Australia take Series crown

That proved to be the greatest challenge of the weekend. Trailing at halftime after two tries from Eagles' Naya Tapper, New Zealand scored three in the second period to win 26-21.

It was France's best ever result at a World Cup having ousted World Series champion Australia in the semifinal.

In a scintillating encounter, Anne-Cecile Ciofani scored after the hooter to give Les Bleus a 19-12 victory.

READ: All you need to know ahead of the Sevens World Cup

"It's my first silver medal in a World Cup, it's awesome," said Chloe Pelle after the final.

"We came here and we wanted to have a medal -- we didn't know what color it would be, but it's great.

"We really wanted to have that medal to show everyone that we'd been working a lot to be better and we've proved that yes, they can count on us."

There were crowds of close to 100,000 expected throughout the weekend at San Francisco's AT&T Park with the men's event set to conclude Sunday.

Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos

It was the first time ever the World Cup had been held in a knockout format, with 16 teams playing 32 games in the women's competition.

Australia beat USA 26-21 to take bronze, while England recovered from a shock first-round defeat to Ireland to claim the Challenge Trophy with a 31-5 victory over Japan.

New Zealand 29-0 France in women's final

Black Ferns first side to retain title

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights