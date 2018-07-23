Clear

New photo of Prince George released to mark his 5th birthday

An official photo of Prince George was released Saturday to mark his fifth birthday, which falls on Sunday.The...

An official photo of Prince George was released Saturday to mark his fifth birthday, which falls on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said the photograph, which shows the smiling prince in front of a brick wall, was taken in the garden of Clarence House by Matt Porteous following the christening of Prince Louis on July 9.

Prince George Alexander Louis, the oldest child of Britain's Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, was born July 22, 2013, at St. Mary's Hospital in London, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

He is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather and father. according to the UK's Press Association.

George has two younger siblings. Princess Charlotte was born May 2, 2015, and Prince Louis was born April 23, 2018.

George was last seen at the christening of Louis at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace on July 9, and in official photos marking the royal baptism, the Press Association reported.

