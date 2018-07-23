Clear

Death of former ASU football player Jason Franklin ruled suicide

The death of former Arizona State Sun Devils football player and Valley TV/radio personality Jason Franklin has been ...

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 4:48 PM
Updated: Jul. 22, 2018 4:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The death of former Arizona State Sun Devils football player and Valley TV/radio personality Jason Franklin has been ruled a suicide, according to Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Scroll for more content...

Per that report, Franklin's death on Saturday, July 14 was the result of a suicide. As of Friday afternoon, the full report was not yet made available. Franklin's mother announced his death in a Facebook post last weekend.

A linebacker from Simi Valley, California, Franklin joined ASU's football team as a walk-on in 2011 but went on to receive a scholarship. He was one of just six people to play for ASU football from 2011-15. He was a two-year letterwinner who appeared in three games, and he was named ASU's Glen Hawkins Scout Team Defensive MVP at the team's 2015 awards banquet.

Franklin earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from ASU in 2015. Per his LinkedIn page, Franklin had served as a writer and on-air host for NBC Sports 1060 AM in Phoenix, and he previously hosted his own show called "Franklin Knows Best" on KPNX in Phoenix. His most recent job title was media production director at G6 Sports and Entertainment.

Todd Graham, Franklin's coach at ASU, along with some of Franklin's teammates, took to Twitter last weekend to pay their respects. Franklin was 26 years old.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights