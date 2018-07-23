Clear

Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunk driver during funeral procession for another officer

A Dallas Police Department motorcycle officer was killed Saturday when a suspected drunk driver ran into him during a...

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 22, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Dallas Police Department motorcycle officer was killed Saturday when a suspected drunk driver ran into him during a funeral procession for another police officer, the police department said.

Scroll for more content...

Senior Cpl. Earl "Jamie" Givens had positioned himself to block traffic to the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 20 at Bonnie View Road around 5:30 a.m., the police department said in a news release.

Givens was stationary on his motorcycle with his emergency lights on when the driver of a Kia Sportage struck the officer at a high rate of speed, the release said. The vehicle struck a concrete divider and the driver remained at the scene until he was arrested, police said.

Givens, a 32-year veteran of the department, was transported to Baylor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Dallas police say the driver is a 25-year-old male but they have not identified him.

"Please keep Senior Corporal Givens' family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," the police department said in a statement.

When the incident occurred, Dallas motorcycle officers were escorting the body of Senior Cpl. Tyrone Andrews to a location in East Texas. Andrews died July 14 of cancer, The Dallas Morning News said.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings posted on Twitter, "Our hearts are broken once again. Please pray for the Givens family and for the brave @DallasPD officers who protect us every day."

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office issued a statement saying, "The facts surrounding this crash are still under investigation. However, any charges referred to our office in this matter will be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights