Clear

Man accused of carrying out shooting at Maryland newspaper indicted

The man accused of carrying out last month's...

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 3:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 22, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man accused of carrying out last month's deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper has been indicted on five counts of first-degree murder, according to the prosecutor.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, an Anne Arundel County grand jury indicted Jarrod Ramos on 23 counts in connection with the June 28 shooting, State's Attorney Wes Adams said in a statement.

In addition to the five murder charges, Ramos faces a count of attempted first-degree murder and 17 other assault and weapons charges.

Ramos, 38, is accused of walking into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis and opening fire, killing five employees -- Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters -- and leaving two others wounded.

The attack took place a few years after Ramos had unsuccessfully sued the newspaper for defamation. An article in the paper had chronicled Ramos' harassment of a former classmate on social media.

Ramos pleaded guilty to a harassment charge, according to court documents.

CNN's attempts to reach Ramos' attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights