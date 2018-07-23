Clear

Comfort dogs may soon be used in St. Louis County Court

Dogs may be soon be seen in St. Louis County courtrooms. County prosecutors started using therapy dogs to comfort kid...

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 2:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 22, 2018 2:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dogs may be soon be seen in St. Louis County courtrooms. County prosecutors started using therapy dogs to comfort kids who have experienced trauma and are seeking legal help.

Scroll for more content...

The first canine to sit inside a grand jury room in St. Louis County Court is named Levi. He was brought in to comfort someone who needs it.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch says they work with a lot of children who are victims of sex abuse.

"Tragically we probably have something everyday," said McCulloch. "They're out of the way they're not disrupting anything in the proceedings but they bring a great deal of comfort to the kid."

McCulloch hopes that Levi will help sooth any kid who is in the courtroom. Levi has only been with the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office. When a child testifies, Levi may escort them.

"Levi is part of the team now, part of the victim service unit and I couldn't be happier about it," said McCulloch.

Levi and his handler were trained by Duo Dogs, a non-profit.

Lisa Jones, Levi's handler says just petting a dog can calm a child's anxiety and fear.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights